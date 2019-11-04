Home

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bennett & Houser Funeral Home
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Crown Crest Memorial Park
Resources
Sylvester C. "Chuck" Henry II


1965 - 2019
Sylvester C. "Chuck" Henry II Obituary
Sylvester C. "Chuck" Henry II, 54, of Clearfield, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on Sept. 8, 1965 in Clearfield, he was a son of Sylvester C. Henry and Vera N. (Kyler) Henry.

He was a 1983 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and worked at Appalachian Wood Products, Inc. for many years.

He had a love of animals and woodworking. He enjoyed RC cars and making wine.

Survivors include his mother, Vera Henry; five siblings, Cindy (Alex) Vezza of Clearfield, Brenda (Tom) Juarez of Los Olivos, Calif., Sue (Hal) Knisley of Chambersburg, Lorri (Jeff) Glass of York Haven, and Jack (Michelle) Henry of Clearfield; fiancee Janet Kantar; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester C. Henry; nephew, Sean Knisley; and niece, Liz Juarez.

A Time of Remembrance will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Crown Crest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests making memorial contributions to Bob Perks Fund, P.O. Box 313, State College, PA 16804; Clearfield Cancer Support Group, 610 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833; or Bri's Angels Cancer Support Group, c/o Salinda Cowder, 15 W. 5th Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
