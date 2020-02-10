|
OLANTA - Sylvia M White, 95, of Olanta passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Nursing Home.
She was born the oldest of 14 children on June 9, 1924 in Boardman. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Kimback) Clark.
Sylvia worked for Airplane Marine, Ames, and ultimately retired from Brody's.
She was the oldest member of the O'Shanter United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, served on the board, and held many office positions in the church.
Sylvia's great blessings were her children, grandchildren and great grandsons. You would often see her in the front row cheering on her grandchildren and great grandchildren at their sporting events. She was their biggest fan. She will leave them her love for God, life and the memories of her.
She will be remembered for her caring and kindhearted spirit. She was the type of person who sent cards for every holiday, birthday, and just simply to say she was thinking of you. She enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with friends and family. She looked forward to family gatherings, reunions, and her annual Curwensville Alumni dinner.
Sylvia is survived by her two children, William A. "Pokey" White and his wife Sandra of Olanta, and Tami K. Kelly and her husband Tom of Olanta; six grandchildren, William White III and his wife Sherri, Leann Shaw and her husband Dale, Michelle "Mickey" White and her husband Tod Smith, Nicole Milner and her husband Jeff, Kaymee Kelly and Tanner Kelly and his girlfriend Tina; and three great-grandchildren, Derek Shaw, Trey Shaw and Grant Milner; six siblings, Franklin Clark of Olanta, Richard Clark and his wife Carol of Olanta, Darlene Mulhollan and her husband Denny of Woodland, Joyce Bowden of Curwensville, Barb Swatsworth and her husband Teddy of Clearfield and Norma Freeman and her husband Don of Olanta, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William White Sr., a son Gary White and his wife, five brothers, Robert, Ed, Ralph, Dean, and Jack Clark and two sisters, Iva King and Rosemary Lake.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Duane Stiner and Lou Stubbs officiating.
Burial will be at Thompson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. an additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of services on Thursday.
Memorial contributions can be made to the O'Shanter United Methodist Church, 125 Dove Alley, Clearfield, PA 16830; or Glen Richey Fire Hall, 86 T-551, Glen Richey, PA 16837.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020