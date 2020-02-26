|
|
Terri Marie Petrunyak passed away on Feb. 22, 2020. She was just 60 years young.
Terri was born Aug. 16, 1959 in Phillipsburg, to James Sr. and Donna Petrunyak (Tokarcik).
She was preceded in eternal life by her Dad and Mom, she is survived by her brother James Jr. ("Rick"), her sister Jo and brother-in-law Scott Lysko, her nieces Jordan and Tyler Lysko, her nephew AJ Lysko, her aunts: Pat Tokarick, Elaine Judith Hair, and Pam Zeigler, and many cousins and friends.
Always bejeweled in bright color and funk, Terri entered a room with grace, vibrancy and often with an armful of groceries filled with the makings for an epicurean feast. Her culinary creations graced many family holiday tables. If ever you were not sure of an ingredient, Terri would readily educate you on what it is, where it's from and how to use it. Her baking and cake decorating skills surprised and delighted as did her annual gingerbread house build with her nieces and nephew.
Terri earned a Bachelor's degree from Ithaca College. Her sharp and inquisitive mind and big heart led her to a role as Director of Community Relations for Whole Foods Market in the Boston, MA area, where she worked with many non-profits facilitating affordable food and nutrition programs. She was a devoted church volunteer, preparing and serving mountains of hand-made pierogi at church and community events over the years. She was also a passionate supporter of the Boys and Girls Club in Newton, MA, serving as a member of the Board of Directors for many years. There, she played key roles in managing special events like road races, galas and auctions. With an impeccable eye for color and detail, she was an experienced event planner who never hesitated to use her talents and connections for the benefit of the Club's kids.
You could easily spot Terri in a crowd by listening for her wonderful laugh or looking for her crazy curls. We are so very saddened by her loss, but warmed by the memories of her best times. She will be missed.
While she loved flowers, we are quite sure that Terri would prefer that donations be made in her memory to The John M. Barry Boys & Girls Club of Newton, MA (newtonbgc.com; 675 Watertown St., Newton, MA 02460).
Published in The Progress from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020