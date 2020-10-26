1/
TERRY AUGUSTINE
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TERRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Augustine, 66, of Clearfield passed away Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the DuBois Hospital.

He was born on July 12, 1954 in Canton, Ohio.

He was the son of the late Louise Augustine Stroup.

After graduation from the Clearfield Area High School in 1972, Terry joined the military where he served in the United States Air Force from 1976-1980. He recently retired from Peebles after a 7-year career.

He had no brothers or sisters, but he was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Terry loved life. He particularly loved Clearfield Bison football and the band, Penn State Football and mostly the Clearfield County Fair.

In accordance with Terry's wishes there will no service.

Funeral Director Robert Reed of Houtzdale is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home
900 Brisbin St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-7422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved