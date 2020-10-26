Terry Augustine, 66, of Clearfield passed away Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the DuBois Hospital.



He was born on July 12, 1954 in Canton, Ohio.



He was the son of the late Louise Augustine Stroup.



After graduation from the Clearfield Area High School in 1972, Terry joined the military where he served in the United States Air Force from 1976-1980. He recently retired from Peebles after a 7-year career.



He had no brothers or sisters, but he was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Terry loved life. He particularly loved Clearfield Bison football and the band, Penn State Football and mostly the Clearfield County Fair.



In accordance with Terry's wishes there will no service.



Funeral Director Robert Reed of Houtzdale is in charge of arrangements.

