TERRY E. KNEPP



WALLACETON - Terry E. Knepp, 70, a guest at Mt. Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield and formerly of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019 at the home.



Born Feb. 11, 1949 in Wallaceton, he was the son of the late Horace and Pearl (Shimmel) Knepp.



Surviving are his brothers, Gerald Knepp of Grampian, and James Knepp of Wallaceton.



Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Graham; and his brothers, Robert, Daniel, Fredrick and Burton.



Mr. Knepp loved to listen to country music and enjoyed the outdoors.



There will be no public visitation.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service of Morrisdale is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Progress from June 26 to June 27, 2019