TERRY L. CORSON
1960 - 2020
IRVONA - Terry L. Corson, 60, of Irvona, died Nov. 20, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.

He was born on Nov. 17, 1960 in Spangler, a son of the late Rudy and Esther (Kunselman) Corson.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Nancy Jean Peoples, on Oct. 2, 2019; and a brother, Melvin.

He is survived by a daughter, Amanda (Brian) Matish of Fallentimber; grandchildren, Hannah and Brody; brothers and sisters, Jane (Don) Potochniak of New Florence, Gary of Irvona, Dick (Trina) of Coalport, Deb (Jim) Dick of Coalport, Ray of Lancaster, and Don of Coalport. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Terry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He worked as a laborer for Tom Fahr Masonry, Altoona. Member of the Glendale Assembly of God Church, Coalport.

There will be no viewing or services.

A private committal will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Coalport Assembly of God Church in Terry's memory.

Arrangements by Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com

Published in The Progress from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
