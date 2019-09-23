|
Terry McCullough, 63, of Greenville, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at his residence.
Born April 7, 1956 in Clearfield, he was the son of Jerry John and Beverly Mae (Lanich) McCullough.
He had previously worked for the former Clearfield Cheese Co. in Curwensville, Rockwell International and was retired from Appalachian Wood Products in Clearfield. He was a member of the Greenville Church of the Brethren.
Surviving is his mother of Greenville.
He was preceded in death by his father.
At the request of Mr. McCullough there will be no public visitation and private services will be held for the immediate family, with the Rev. Horace Derr officiating.
Interment will be in the Greenville Cemetery, RD Grampian.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Greenville Church of the Brethren, c/o 1474 Greenville Pike, Grampian, PA 16838.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019