DUBOIS - Thelma C. Ivins, 93, of DuBois, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at DuBois Village.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1927 in Jamesburg, N.J., a daughter of the late John and Alice (Jolley) Alt.
Mrs. Ivins was a stay at home wife for 66 years. Her hobbies included gardening, reading and caring for numerous cats. She also played the organ and loved her fish ponds. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her three nieces, Nancy Taylor and husband Mark of Osceola Mills, Judy Kopak and husband Albert of Bradenton, Fla., and Christine Olivero of Maine; four nephews, Gary Alt and wife Sue of South Amboy, N.J., Paul Kapusta and wife Maria of Maryland, Victor Kapusta and wife Dana, and Tim Ivins and wife Barbara of Venice, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Kapusta of Cary, N.C.; many great and great great nieces and nephews, friends and loved ones. She is also survived by her cat and main companion, Teddy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Ivins in October 2013. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Alt and wife Ruth; two sisters, Alexis Kapusta and husband Alvin, and Gloria Bowman and husband Robert; and a niece, Linda Hudgins.
In honor of Mrs. Ivins's wishes, there will be no services held.
Memorial contributions be made, in Thelma's name, to Standardbred Retirement Foundation, an organization which rescues horses, 42 Arneytown-Hornerstown Road, Cream Ridge, NJ 08514.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
