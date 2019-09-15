|
HOUTZDALE - Theresa "Tess' Hansel, 85, of Houtzdale, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Penn Highlands Dubois.
She was born on June 21, 1934 in Tubs Crossing, to the late Andrew H. and Margaret K. (Trella) Kitko.
Tess was a 1952 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. On May 5, 1956 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, she married Gerard Hansel, who preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2018. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She worked at General Cigar, was a co-owner of the Pipe and Pistol Restaurant, and retired from Cen-Clear Child Services after 20 years of service.
She will be dearly missed by a daughter, Connie Wolf and her husband Eric of Treasure Lake; a son, Stephen Hansel and his wife Judy of Houtzdale; two granddaughters, Janel Vancas and her husband Jason, and Jennifer Meckley and her fiancée Thomas Schultz; two step grandsons, Gregory Hamm and his wife Ann, and William Hamm and his wife Jamie; four great-grandchildren. Madison Meckley, Anderson McDowell, Hannah Vancas and Brock Vancas; two brothers, Thomas Kitko and Andy Kitko; and six sisters, Rose Butterworth, Mary Ellen Kitko, Beverly (Ron) Bezilla, Noreen (Dennis) Deslongchamp, Rebecca (Tom) Kaspick, and Patricia (Richard) Maxwell.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Donald, Robert, and Kenneth Kitko; and two sisters, Lorraine Snyder and Margaret Fundack.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale, with the Rev. Fr. Justin Pino as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Ramey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Parish, 123 Good St., Houtzdale, PA 16651.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019