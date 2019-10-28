Home

Theresa J. Ashcroft


1963 - 2019
Theresa J. Ashcroft Obituary
Theresa J. Ashcroft, 56, of the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Philipsburg and Osceola Mills, died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

Born on Jan. 23, 1963 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Allen and Kay (Vincer) Ashcroft, who survives in Philipsburg.

She was of the Catholic Faith.

She had worked as a legal assistant for Netscape in Santa Cruz, CA. She was a 1981 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School, attended Penn State University, and graduated from Empire Beauty School in State College.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Ashcroft.

In addition to her parents she was survived by: two sisters, Sharon Hagyard and her husband James of Philipsburg, and Barbara Mullane and her husband Jamie of Apex, NC; two brothers, Lloyd Ashcroft of Fredericksburg, VA and Michael Ashcroft and his companion Ashley Smyder of Osceola Mills.

The Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Serices, LLC in Osceola Mills with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday from 3 p.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to: nationalmssociety.org/donate or to your local animal shelter.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
