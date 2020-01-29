|
|
DALLASTOWN - Theresa Marie Walburn, 90, of Dallastown and formerly of Grampian, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Theresa was born on Sept. 4, 1928, the daughter of Leon Elvin (Dutch) Weber and Cecilia (McKendrick) Weber. She was the wife of the late Ralph (Jack) Walburn.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who took care of her family and friends. Theresa was an amazing cook and baker. Organizing and cooking for two hundred at community events was one of her talents. Her apple pies won several blue ribbons.
Theresa was active in her community. She was a member of the Grampian Women's Club, a Girl Scout Leader, a member of The Friends Club and the ACS Team. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian.
Surviving are her daughter Barbara and husband Ed Titanish of Stewartstown; a son Michael and wife Wendy (McKee) of Dallastown; a nephew, who she helped to raise like a son, David Solley and wife Shawn (Summers) of Morgantown W. Va.; grandchildren, Scott Titanish and wife Michelle of Richmond, Va., Danielle and husband James Walters of Stewartstown, and Ryan Walburn of Millersville; four great-grandchildren, Hailey and Hayden Walters and Brody and Zoe Titanish. Also surviving are a brother, James Weber; and sisters, Sheila Spencer, and Gerrie Lynn and husband Malvin Andrews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Walburn; a daughter, Dianne David; and her siblings, JoAnn Solley, Rosemary Luce, Charles (Allen) Weber; and a special brother-in-law, Gary Moore Spencer.
Funeral Services for Theresa Walburn will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. Officiating the service will be her nephew, the Rev. Casey Spencer.
Interment will be at the Friends Cemetery of Grampian
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Bilger's Rocks Association, 1921 Bilger's Rocks Road, Grampian, PA 16838.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020