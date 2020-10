Or Copy this URL to Share

Theresa P. Carlson, 93, of Clearfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.



Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.



Mass of Christian burial will be private with the Rev. Fr. David A. Perry Jr. as celebrant.



She will be laid to rest at St. Severin Roman Catholic Cemetery, Drifting.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store