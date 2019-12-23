|
Thomas A. Hayward, 83, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Mr. Hayward was born Aug. 4, 1936 in Houtzdale, the son of William and Elsie (Kizer) Hayward.
He had driven truck for various trucking companies.
Mr. Hayward was affiliated with the Glad Tidings Assembly of God of Clearfield.
He was a member of the Osceola Mills Masonic Lodge.
Thomas is survived by five children, Thomas Hayward Jr. and his wife Renee of Clearfield, Diane Lefebvre and her husband William of Houtzdale, Mary Hayward and her husband Donald of Brisbin, David Hayward and his wife Gert of Osceola Mills and Theresa Hayward of Clearfield; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and his brother, William "Bill" Hayward of Houtzdale.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marian J. (Finch) Hayward, who passed away Jan. 6, 2010 and whom he married April 24, 1954 in Houtzdale; and a sister, Kay Bumbarger.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God of Clearfield on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve DeSantis officiating. Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Friends will be received at the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of services.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019