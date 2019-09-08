Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Henry


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Henry Obituary
Thomas A. Henry, 74, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Sept. 28, 1944 in Clearfield, the son of the late Edgar and Ellen (Gearhart) Henry.

On March 4, 1977 he married Kathy (English) Henry; she survives.

He was graduated from Clearfield High School in 1962. He was involved in Clearfield FFA Chapter while in high school.

Thomas was the owner of the Henry Farms until his retirement in 2016.

He was the 4th generation of Henry Farms. His pride and joy was growing and selling his famous Henry Sweet Corn.

He was involved over the years in Farm Service Agency, County Committee, FFA Committee, Agway Committe, Farm Bureau, and he was a previous Dairy Farmers of America member.

For many years he competed in tractor driving contests.

He was a member of the BPOE Elks 540, Curwensville Vets.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy (English) Henry; his three children, Michael Henry and his wife Shannon of Curwensville, Valerie Henry of Clearfield and Betsy Duardetta and her husband Shay of Olanta; four grandchildren, Kyra Henry, Dylan Henry, Ashley (Robert) Shearer and Megan Duardetta; and a sister, Virginia (David) Chittister of Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Vicki Henry.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Gary Jewart officiating.

Burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.

Friends will be received on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of services on Tuesday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now