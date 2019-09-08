|
Thomas A. Henry, 74, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1944 in Clearfield, the son of the late Edgar and Ellen (Gearhart) Henry.
On March 4, 1977 he married Kathy (English) Henry; she survives.
He was graduated from Clearfield High School in 1962. He was involved in Clearfield FFA Chapter while in high school.
Thomas was the owner of the Henry Farms until his retirement in 2016.
He was the 4th generation of Henry Farms. His pride and joy was growing and selling his famous Henry Sweet Corn.
He was involved over the years in Farm Service Agency, County Committee, FFA Committee, Agway Committe, Farm Bureau, and he was a previous Dairy Farmers of America member.
For many years he competed in tractor driving contests.
He was a member of the BPOE Elks 540, Curwensville Vets.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy (English) Henry; his three children, Michael Henry and his wife Shannon of Curwensville, Valerie Henry of Clearfield and Betsy Duardetta and her husband Shay of Olanta; four grandchildren, Kyra Henry, Dylan Henry, Ashley (Robert) Shearer and Megan Duardetta; and a sister, Virginia (David) Chittister of Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Vicki Henry.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Gary Jewart officiating.
Burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Friends will be received on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of services on Tuesday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019