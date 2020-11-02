GRAMPIAN - Thomas A. Morgan, 95, of Grampian, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born Sept. 21, 1925, in Grampian, he was the son of the late Norman C. and Ada M. (Clark) Morgan.
On April 10, 1948, he married Verda "Jean" (Bierley) Morgan. She preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 2005.
Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. He was employed for Riverside Markets as a truck driver for 30 years.
Tom was a member of Garfield Masonic Lodge 559, the VFW in DuBois, Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church, and the Methodist Men's Group. In addition, he served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross and the state Department of Transportation.
Tom is survived by two daughters, Carolyn J. (Walter) Chelgren of Dayton, Ohio, and Denise H. Passmore of Chestnut Grove; four grandchildren, Shawn, Brett, and Troy Chelgren, and Heather Bigney; six siblings, Eugene Morgan of Hyde, James Morgan of Grampian, Donald Morgan of DuBois, Robert "Bob" (Gail) Morgan of DuBois, Peggy Carfley of Curwensville, and Anna Mae Straw of Chestnut Grove; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Tom was preceded in death by his siblings, Fred Morgan, John Morgan, Geraldine Lias, and Dorothy Hartzfeld.
To honor Tom's wishes, a private committal service will be held at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery at his family's convenience.
Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
Memorial donations may be made to the Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church, 72 North 6th St., Grampian, PA 16838.
