HOUTZDALE - Thomas DuFour, 97, of Houtzdale, died peacefully May 19, 2020 at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Duncansville.



Born April 12, 1923 in Atlantic, rural Houtzdale, he was a son of the late Alexander and Sarah (Finney) DuFour.



After graduating from Madera High School he was drafted in the United States Army.



He served three years fighting in WWII. He was a D-Day Normandy survivor. He landed on Omaha Beach and was a purple heart recipient after being wounded in action.



After returning home he married the former Muriel E. Eckberg, who preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 1974. He later married Florence I. Jarrett DuFour, who preceded him in death on Feb. 7, 2019.



During his life he was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener.



He was employed in the clothing manufacturing industry. He owned D & M Manufacturing with his brother Clair Melvin DuFour and partner George Mandock until his retirement.



Thomas was a long time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6321, Janesville.



He is survived by a son, Robert T. DuFour Sr. and wife Kathy M. DuFour; four grandchildren, Michelle Mital DuFour and husband David, Tammy M. Hamm, Robert T. DuFour Jr. and wife Jessica, and Bryan F. DuFour and wife Kristin; six great grandchildren, Austin Mital and wife Rachael, Chaya Hamm, Gavin, Landun and Liam DuFour and Piper Dufour; along with a brother, Clair Melvin DuFour.



Also surviving are four step children, Donald Eckberg, Diane Hockenberry, Barbara Brown, Joan Ricotta; and a number of step grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; wives; and a brother, Alex DuFour.



A private service officiated by the Rev. Robert Ford will be held for the immediate family.



Interment will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the United Methodist Church, 500 Good St., Houtzdale, PA 16651.



The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home, Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store