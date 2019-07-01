Thomas "Tim" G. Bedner, 79, of Clearfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence.



Born Aug. 27, 1939, he was the son of the late Charles and Alice (Herzing) Bedner.



On Dec. 31, 1960 at St. Leo's Roman Catholic Church in Ridgway, he wed Barbara (Aughenbaugh) Bedner, who survives at home.



Also surviving are his children, Timothy Bedner and his wife Elise of Ontario, Canada; Mary Jo Christenson of Ancordis, Wash. and her children, Lindsay, Carly, and Connor; Elizabeth Whitehead and her husband Greg of Philipsburg, and their children, Chelsea, Rex, Ryan and Jeremy.



Also surviving is a sister, Barbara Vigilone of Ridgway.



Mr. Bedner had graduated from St. Leo's Roman Catholic School, Ridgway and had worked for Pennsylvania Grain Processing (PGP) ethanol plant in Clearfield as a security guard.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy for four years aboard the USS Vulcan as a machinist mate. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Severin's Roman Catholic Church, Drifting with the Rev. Fr. David A. Perry as celebrant.



He will be laid to rest at St. Severin's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Drifting.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Published in The Progress from July 1 to July 2, 2019