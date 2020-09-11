1/1
Thomas J. Earnest
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OSCEOLA MILLS - Thomas J. Earnest, 72, of Osceola Mills died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at his home.

Born on June 25, 1948 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Adam J. and Martha B. (Cartwright) Earnest. He married Elizabeth "Betty Jo" (Culp) Earnest on September 30, 1967 in Philipsburg. She survives at home.

He was of the Catholic Faith.

Tom was a 1967 graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola Mills High School and retired from Cerro Metal Products.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Adam James Earnest.

Along with his wife he is survived by two daughters, Leigh A. Barrows and her husband Joel of Philipsburg and Heather L. Sage and her husband Shannon of Houtzdale; one son, Thomas J. Earnest, Jr. of Centre Hall; four sisters, Eileen Dudak and her husband John of Osceola Mills, Sally Bratton and her husband William of Osceola Mills, Mary Willis of Osceola Mills and Debbie Czar of Osceola Mills; and one brother, Robert Earnest of Osceola Mills. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Hilary Slother, Geurin Barrows, Tomas Sage, Abigail Sage and Karleigh Sage; two great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog Samson.

The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Stephen Durr officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Visitation will be on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to: 365 Hospice, 119 South Main Street, Carrolltown, PA 15722.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heath Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved