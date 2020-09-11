OSCEOLA MILLS - Thomas J. Earnest, 72, of Osceola Mills died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at his home.
Born on June 25, 1948 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Adam J. and Martha B. (Cartwright) Earnest. He married Elizabeth "Betty Jo" (Culp) Earnest on September 30, 1967 in Philipsburg. She survives at home.
He was of the Catholic Faith.
Tom was a 1967 graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola Mills High School and retired from Cerro Metal Products.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Adam James Earnest.
Along with his wife he is survived by two daughters, Leigh A. Barrows and her husband Joel of Philipsburg and Heather L. Sage and her husband Shannon of Houtzdale; one son, Thomas J. Earnest, Jr. of Centre Hall; four sisters, Eileen Dudak and her husband John of Osceola Mills, Sally Bratton and her husband William of Osceola Mills, Mary Willis of Osceola Mills and Debbie Czar of Osceola Mills; and one brother, Robert Earnest of Osceola Mills. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Hilary Slother, Geurin Barrows, Tomas Sage, Abigail Sage and Karleigh Sage; two great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog Samson.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Stephen Durr officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: 365 Hospice, 119 South Main Street, Carrolltown, PA 15722.
