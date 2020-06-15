KYLERTOWN - Thomas "Tucker" Jason Pearce, 48, of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Friday evening, June 12, 2020, at his residence.
Born July 21, 1971 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Thomas L. Pearce who preceded him in death in 1995; and Rosemarie (Cowder) Pearce, who survives in Kylertown.
Along with his mother, he is survived by a daughter Taylor R. Pearce, Kylertown; and his siblings, Beth Holowecky and husband Allen, Fla.; Laura Patterson and husband Ron of North Carolina, and Melissa Harpster and husband Rob of Florida.
Thomas was a member of and worked for B.A.C., Local 5, Harrisburg.
There will be no public visitation.
A public memorial mass will be announced at a later date with the Rev. Fr. David A. Perry, Jr. as celebrant.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Born July 21, 1971 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Thomas L. Pearce who preceded him in death in 1995; and Rosemarie (Cowder) Pearce, who survives in Kylertown.
Along with his mother, he is survived by a daughter Taylor R. Pearce, Kylertown; and his siblings, Beth Holowecky and husband Allen, Fla.; Laura Patterson and husband Ron of North Carolina, and Melissa Harpster and husband Rob of Florida.
Thomas was a member of and worked for B.A.C., Local 5, Harrisburg.
There will be no public visitation.
A public memorial mass will be announced at a later date with the Rev. Fr. David A. Perry, Jr. as celebrant.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.