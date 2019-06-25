THOMAS L. BRYAN



FRENCHVILLE - Thomas L. Bryan, 75, of Frenchville, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.



Born on Aug. 8, 1943 in West Decatur, he was the son of the late Lester and Eleanor Jane (Smeal) Bryan.



He married Kathy L. (Mitchell) Bryan on Aug. 3, 1995 in West Decatur; she survives at home.



He was of the United Methodist faith.



He retired from Permagrain Products in Katrthaus, was a member of the Mosquito Creek Sportsman's Club in Frenchville, and was a 1961 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Kimberly Liegey and her husband David of Frenchville, Jennifer Stover and her companion Brian Gallaher of Glen Hope, Dayna Ferguson and her husband Bryce of Morrisdale, and Michelle Hallstrom and her husband Laun of DuBois; two sons, Michael Bryan and his wife Sue of Hartland, Vermont, and James Stover and his wife Nicole of Woodland; one sister, Eleanor K. Bryan of Hawk Run; two brothers, William Bryan of Philipsburg, and Jamie Bryan of Philipsburg; 16 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the West Side United Methodist Church in Clearfield, with the Rev. Dr. Joleen Willis officiating.



Heath Funeral Home & Cremations Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.



