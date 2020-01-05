|
PHILIPSBURG - Thomas L. Lawhead, 82, of Windy Hill Village P.S.L., and formerly of (South) Philipsburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Sept. 16, 1937 in Hyde, he was a son of the late Thomas F. and Jennifer (Stiver) Lawhead.
Thomas was a 1958 graduate of Clearfield High School and was a machinist at the former General Cigar for many years. He later worked at Tri Bio Labs in State College.
Thomas served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1967 and was active during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, walking to town with his grandchildren and was an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steeler football fan.
On Oct. 21, 1961 at the First Baptist Church in Philipsburg, he married the former Carol Snyder, who preceded him in death on Aug. 14, 2012. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lawhead.
Thomas will be deeply missed by two daughters, Tina Butterworth and her husband Brian of Philipsburg and Lisa Brooks and her husband William of Osceola Mills; a sister, Pearl Marie Squires and her husband John of Lorraine, OH; five grandchildren, Justin, Evan and Logan Butterworth and Erika and Alyssa Brooks; two great grandchildren, Colby and Cooper Butterworth, a great grandchild expected in May; and a step great grandson, Braxton Harsomchuck.
Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 4-6 p.m.
Military honors will be provided by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard at 4:15 p.m. Following the visitation, there will be a light luncheon in the Community Room of Windy Hill Village, South building.
Thomas will be laid to rest next to his wife at Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.
Memorial contributions in Thomas's memory may be made to the at www.heart.org or to Hope Fire Co.#2, 400 N. Front St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020