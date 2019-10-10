Home

Waldron Funeral Home
831 Market St
Mahaffey, PA 15757
(814) 277-9911
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas M. Tubbs


1936 - 2019
Thomas M. Tubbs Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Thomas M. Tubbs, 82, of Curwensville passed away Sunday, Sept. 29 with his family by his side.

Tom was born Oct. 16, 1936 in Lumber City, the son of Singleton and Mary Elizabeth (Gearhart) Tubbs.

He was Methodist by faith.

On April 12, 1963 he wed Helen Thompson Killion in Clearfield by the Rev. Roy Houser.

They had a wonderful marriage of 54 years.

He managed various grocery stores in the area throughout his career and was also employed by NARCO for a period of time.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1962, receiving an honorable discharge.

He is survived by three children, son Tom (Linda) Tubbs of Clearfield, daughter Tammy (Ken Johnson) of Grampian and step-son Larry (Jan) Killion of Jersey Shore; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Helen; brothers, Singleton Jr. (infant), Victor, Dudley, Kenneth and Eugene; and step-son, Dennis Killion.

He was a wonderful husband and father and will be greatly missed

Friends will be received Saturday, Oc. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey, where a Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. with Joseph Buterbaugh officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
