HAWK RUN - Thomas R. "Tom" Martin, 77, of Hawk Run, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his residence.
Tom was born on Oct. 6, 1942, in Philipsburg, a son of the late James "Jim" and Bessie (Albright) Martin.
Tom was a 1960 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. After high school, he served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era.
Following his military service, he worked for General Motors in Linden, N.J. He returned home to accept a position as an apprentice sheet metal worker for Tafco in Hyde. He then worked in the construction field with the Sheet Metal Workers, Local Union 12, Pittsburgh. Later in his career, he was employed with the Office of Physical Plant Dept. at Penn State until his retirement.
During his younger years he was an avid stock car racer driving for Mick Mease at the Old Moose Park track in Houtzdale. Over the years, his hobbies included racing cars, riding motorcycles, boating, fishing and gardening.
Tom was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church of Hawk Run, the Philipsburg Post 3450, and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, Holy Family Council 8701 of Morrisdale and the Knights of Columbus, Saint Pope John Paul II Assembly 952 of Clearfield.
Tom was married on Oct. 11, 1969, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hawk Run, to the former Sharon A. Stonebraker, who survives at home.
Tom is also survived by one daughter, Christa M. Martin, of New York, N.Y.; four sisters, Eleanor Yarger-Hassinger of Sanborn, Joyce Cartwright of Osceola Mills, Lois Lukens of Smoke Run, and his twin sister, Joan Walstrom of Brisbin; two brothers, Carl Martin and his wife Betty of Chester Hill, and Dennis "Denny" Martin and his wife Linda of Ginter; and numerous other extended family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hawk Run, with the Rev. Fr. Robert J. Horgas, celebrant.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Hawk Run.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Philipsburg American Legion Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas Martin's memory to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for cancer research via http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/ThomasRMartin; or via a check (In memory of Thomas Martin in memo line), made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, should be mailed to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Office of Development, Attn: Rachel Flannery, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087; or to Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, (In memory of Thomas Martin in Memo Line) c/o St. Agnes Parish, 22 Saint Agnes Dr., Morrisdale, PA 16858.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019