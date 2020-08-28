1/
THOMAS WOODSON SMEAL SR.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Woodson Smeal Sr., 81, of Clearfield died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at his home in Clearfield.

He was born on June 20, 1939 in Woodland, a son of William H. and Sue J. (Maines) Smeal.

He was an automotive mechanic at Houtz Motors of Clearfield and later Spinelli Ford of Curwensville until his retirement.

He was a lifetime member and Past Trustee of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 812.

He enjoyed fishing, camping and most of all visiting with his grandkids. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan, where he spent many hours yelling at the television. He enjoyed Gardening and he could fix pretty much anything earning him the nickname "Macgyver".

On March 24, 1961 in Grampian he married Linda (Summers) Smeal, who survives. Surviving are the following children, Polly (Ronald) Neeper, Thomas Smeal Jr., Richard Smeal, and Laura Bender, all of Clearfield. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Martin Neeper, Trevor Hainsey, Justin Hainsey, Alicia Neeper, Benjamin Hainsey, Jr., Paige Strong, Seth Hainsey, Aaron Smeal, Tierra, Tyler, Derrick and Kody Bender; and 15 great-grandchildren, Ava, Emily, Sydney, Allison, Nicholas, Aria, Elijah, Logan, Cassandra, Vivia, Colten, Cooper, Noah, Aurora, and Rayleigh; also two brothers and four sisters, William (Mary) Smeal of Clearfield, Robert (Ann) Smeal of Croft, Shirley Lippert of Lockport, N.Y., Donna Bell of Lecontes Mills, Marion Graham of Egypt, and Mary Graham of Woodland.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; a great-grandson, Luca Strong; and three sisters, Elizabeth Cole, Catherine "Kate" Miller and Esther Ireland.

At his request there will be no services.

PA Simple Cremation of Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PA Simple Cremation
113 N Third Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(888) 602-7976
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PA Simple Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved