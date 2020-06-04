THYESSEN GLENN FAULKNER
WALLACETON - Thyessen Glenn Faulkner, loving father, grandfather, husband and brother, age 51, of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence.

There will be no public visitation.

A public memorial service will be held at the Faulkner Homestead, Wallaceton on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2 p.m.

He will be laid to rest at Stoneville Cemetery, Clearfield.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
