TIMOTHY BUMBARGER
1942 - 2020
DUBOIS - Timothy Bumbarger, 78, of DuBois and formerly of Morrisdale, died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at his home.

Born on April 21, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late William and Ruth (Hubler) Bumbarger.

He married Betty L. (Maines) Bumbarger on Feb. 14, 1985 in Kylertown; she survives at home.

He was of the Christian faith and was a logger for Greenwood Sawmill in Morrisdale.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two infant sons, Toby and Travis; and four brothers, William, Blair, Terry and Thomas Bumbarger.

Along with his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Tracy Trimpey and her husband George of Pine Glen; one step-daughter, Heather Majewsky and her husband Robby of Woodland; three sons, Timothy Bumbarger and his wife Trudy of Morrisdale, Brandon Bumbarger and his companion Melanie Frank of Reynoldsville, and Bradley Bumbarger of Woodland; one step-son, Paul Blowers, Jr. and his wife Leslie of Clearfield; one sister, Pamelia Bumbarger of Morrisdale; and seven grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at the DuBois Church of God, 325 W. Washington Ave., DuBois, with the Rev. Charles Myers officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
