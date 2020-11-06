1/1
Timothy L. "Tim" Gallaher
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOUNTAIN, Florida - Timothy L. "Tim" Gallaher, 55, of Fountain, FL, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Gallaher was born Sept. 20, 1965 in Clearfield, the son of George E. and Ethel (Maines) Gallaher of Clearfield.

He had worked construction for various companies.

Mr. Gallaher was affiliated with the Church of God and the AMVETS.

He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Tim liked watching western programs, Nascar, playing Yahtzee, working on vehicles and Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

Tim is survived by his parents, his wife, Gwen Myers; four daughters, Samantha Colon of Manheim, Melissa Gallaher and Rachel Gallaher both of Panama City, FL and Regina Gallaher of Fountain, FL; four grandchildren, Jojo Colon, Oaklyn Barefield, Mila Figueroa and Paisley Barefield; seven siblings, Cindy Mattern and her husband Ernie of Frenchville, Debra Lyon of Clearfield, Robert Gallaher and his wife Donna of Clearfield, Penny Sevek and her husband Dave of Bushkill, Brenda Coudriet of Clearfield, Amy Dixon and her husband Alex of Grassflat and James Miller of Altoona and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, David Craig Gallaher and a brother, George Gallaher Jr.

Funeral services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Leonard officiating.

Interment will be in Bradford Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., 312 E. Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved