FOUNTAIN, Florida - Timothy L. "Tim" Gallaher, 55, of Fountain, FL, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Mr. Gallaher was born Sept. 20, 1965 in Clearfield, the son of George E. and Ethel (Maines) Gallaher of Clearfield.
He had worked construction for various companies.
Mr. Gallaher was affiliated with the Church of God and the AMVETS.
He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Tim liked watching western programs, Nascar, playing Yahtzee, working on vehicles and Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
Tim is survived by his parents, his wife, Gwen Myers; four daughters, Samantha Colon of Manheim, Melissa Gallaher and Rachel Gallaher both of Panama City, FL and Regina Gallaher of Fountain, FL; four grandchildren, Jojo Colon, Oaklyn Barefield, Mila Figueroa and Paisley Barefield; seven siblings, Cindy Mattern and her husband Ernie of Frenchville, Debra Lyon of Clearfield, Robert Gallaher and his wife Donna of Clearfield, Penny Sevek and her husband Dave of Bushkill, Brenda Coudriet of Clearfield, Amy Dixon and her husband Alex of Grassflat and James Miller of Altoona and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, David Craig Gallaher and a brother, George Gallaher Jr.
Funeral services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Leonard officiating.
Interment will be in Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., 312 E. Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.