|
|
WEST DECATUR - Tina Marie Bergum, 57, of West Decatur, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at her residence.
Born, April 2, 1962 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Barbara (McTavish) Dixon, Wallaceton and the late Thomas A. Dixon.
On Oct. 4, 1980, she married Patrick Bergum who preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2016.
Also surviving are her children, Brandy Bergum and companion Gary Dennis, West Decatur and Kara Bergum, West Decatur; her grandchildren, Aiden, Emma and Avery Dennis; her siblings, Thomas Dixon and wife Brenda, West Decatur and Tyson Dixon and wife Kimberly, Lock Haven; numerous nieces and nephews and a special friend, Tom Adamson, Clearfield.
Along with her father and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Graham.
She was a 1980 graduate of Philipsburg Area High School, Philipsburg. She owned and operated TMB Rentals and TMB Contracting Supply, LLC, Clearfield. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, took pride in hosting her swimming parties and was very generous with people in need.
Family and friends will be received at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with lay minister Wm. Brian McTavish officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bigler Y.M.C.A. (Bigler Civic Center), P.O. Box 417, Bigler, PA 16825.
I'd like the memory of me to be a
Happy one
I'd like to leave an afterglow of
Smiles when day is done.
I'd like to leave an echo whispering
Softly down the ways.
Of happy times and laughing times
And bright and sunny days.
I'd like the tears of those who
Grieve to dry before the sun,
Of happy memories that I leave
When life is done.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019