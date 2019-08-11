Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Tina Marie (Dixon) Bergum


1962 - 2019
Tina Marie (Dixon) Bergum Obituary
WEST DECATUR - Tina Marie Bergum, 57, of West Decatur, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at her residence.

Born, April 2, 1962 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Barbara (McTavish) Dixon, Wallaceton and the late Thomas A. Dixon.

On Oct. 4, 1980, she married Patrick Bergum who preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2016.

Also surviving are her children, Brandy Bergum and companion Gary Dennis, West Decatur and Kara Bergum, West Decatur; her grandchildren, Aiden, Emma and Avery Dennis; her siblings, Thomas Dixon and wife Brenda, West Decatur and Tyson Dixon and wife Kimberly, Lock Haven; numerous nieces and nephews and a special friend, Tom Adamson, Clearfield.

Along with her father and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Graham.

She was a 1980 graduate of Philipsburg Area High School, Philipsburg. She owned and operated TMB Rentals and TMB Contracting Supply, LLC, Clearfield. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, took pride in hosting her swimming parties and was very generous with people in need.

Family and friends will be received at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with lay minister Wm. Brian McTavish officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bigler Y.M.C.A. (Bigler Civic Center), P.O. Box 417, Bigler, PA 16825.

I'd like the memory of me to be a

Happy one

I'd like to leave an afterglow of

Smiles when day is done.

I'd like to leave an echo whispering

Softly down the ways.

Of happy times and laughing times

And bright and sunny days.

I'd like the tears of those who

Grieve to dry before the sun,

Of happy memories that I leave

When life is done.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
