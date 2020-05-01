Todd S. Smith, 49, of Clearfield, died April 26, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
He was born Sept. 29, 1970 in Philipsburg, the son of Donald E. Smith Jr. and Sara J. Fleck.
He worked as a Laborer for Novey's Recycling.
Surviving are his partner, Shirley Gunter; daughters, Courtney Callahan of Ohio; Brittany Smith, Keisha Smith, Destiny Smith and Justine Smith, all of PA; sister, Connie (John) Demko of Houtzdale; sister, Crystol (Scott) Diehl of Glen Hope; seven grandchildren, seven nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald E. Smith Jr.; mother, Sara J. Fleck Smith; brother, Donald M. Smith; and brother-in-law, Sean P. Murphy.
The Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced at the Glen Hope United Methodist Church.
The family wish is for memorial contributions be sent to Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc. at P.O. Box 248, Irvona, PA 16656.
Condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.
He was born Sept. 29, 1970 in Philipsburg, the son of Donald E. Smith Jr. and Sara J. Fleck.
He worked as a Laborer for Novey's Recycling.
Surviving are his partner, Shirley Gunter; daughters, Courtney Callahan of Ohio; Brittany Smith, Keisha Smith, Destiny Smith and Justine Smith, all of PA; sister, Connie (John) Demko of Houtzdale; sister, Crystol (Scott) Diehl of Glen Hope; seven grandchildren, seven nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald E. Smith Jr.; mother, Sara J. Fleck Smith; brother, Donald M. Smith; and brother-in-law, Sean P. Murphy.
The Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced at the Glen Hope United Methodist Church.
The family wish is for memorial contributions be sent to Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc. at P.O. Box 248, Irvona, PA 16656.
Condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from May 1 to May 2, 2020.