WEST DECATUR - Travis K. Straw, 24, of West Decatur, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition of The Progress.Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com