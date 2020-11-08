1/
TRAVIS K. STRAW
WEST DECATUR - Travis K. Straw, 24, of West Decatur, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition of The Progress.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com

Published in The Progress from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
