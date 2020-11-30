BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Trudy Lee Ensminger, 66, of Brooksville, Fla. and formerly of Curwensville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in the Tampa General Hospital.
Born Oct. 12, 1954 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Robert "Bob" and Mary Lou (Coon) Stewart.
Trudy was a registered nurse, having worked for both the Clearfield Hospital (Penn Highlands Clearfield) for 15 years, and Penn Highlands DuBois for more than 10 years.
She was a graduate of Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania, was a member of the Curwensville United Methodist Church, the Curwensville BPW, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Mt. Laurel Kennel Club, and had been a Zumba instructor in both the Curwensville and Grampian Areas. She also enjoyed making wreaths and going to the local YMCA for water aerobics.
On June 12, 1984 she wed William "Bill" Ensminger, who survives; along with three children, Kelli Kelly and husband Michael of Grampian, Leigh Anne McCartney and husband Jeff of Grampian, and Michael "Mitch" Bloom and wife Autumn of Clearfield; and a stepdaughter, Sharon Dimmick and her significant other Hazen Pearson of Rochester, N.Y.
Also surviving are five granddaughters, Lauren McCracken, Megan McCartney, Isabella Bloom, Katelynn Dimmick and Kristen Dimmick; a great-grandson, Brantley; a brother, Andy Lumadue and wife Vicki of Santa Rosa, Calif.; and two sisters, Ganelle Dippe and husband Jerry of Sebastopol, Calif. and Della Miller and husband Michael of Murrysville; as well as eight nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation.
Funeral Services will be held in the spring of 2021.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.