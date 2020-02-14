|
|
PERRYSBURG, Ohio - Vanessa D. (Fulmer) Fitzpatrick, 57, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by love with her family and close friends.
She was born in Clearfield on Dec. 16, 1962 to Ronald E. and Jean E. (Berry) Fulmer. Vanessa graduated from Curwensville High School, earned her Bachelor's degree from Penn State University and her Master's degree in social work from Ohio State University.
Vanessa was the Director of Health Advocacy and Social Work for Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center and was also an adjunct professor for master's level social work classes at Spring Arbor University.
Vanessa was extremely impactful in her work, was a true mentor and believed in giving back and empowering others through life's toughest moments. Vanessa had many involvements and positions, but the highlights of her accomplishments were being on the boards for Make-A-Wish, Toledo Children's Miracle Network, and Connecting Kids to Meals. She was instrumental in the development of the Trauma Recovery Program at Mercy St. Vincent's and worked at the local and state levels on Infant Mortality Reduction. She designed a comprehensive social work model as well as expanded the role of social work throughout Mercy St. Vincent's and Mercy Children's Hospitals. She had a true passion for seeking grants to improve the health and wellbeing of women and children in our community. Her hard work and dedications were recognized in 2019 when Vanessa was nominated for the Ohio Healthcare Worker of the Year through the Ohio Hospital Association.
Vanessa was the most caring and thoughtful person in the lives of all of those she touched. Her presence would light up a room and she left an impression and impact on so many people. In her spare time, she made sure to spend every moment with her children and friends soaking up the beauties of life through traveling, outdoor activities like snowmobiling and running races, attending all of her favorite rock concerts, and occasionally hitting up the casino for some black-jack winnings. Vanessa was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Penn State Nittany Lions fan and attended games with her children by surprising them every Christmas with tickets to a game. She was an abundantly loving mother, daughter and amazing friend who always put others before herself and always lifted others up. She will be incredibly missed.
Vanessa is survived by her daughter, Marissa Fitzpatrick; son, Shane Fitzpatrick; father, Ronald (Linda) Fulmer; mother, Jean (Dean) Mignot; and sister, Melissa Fulmer.
Friends and family will be received at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be at Saint John XXIII, 24250 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, Ohio on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Vanessa's name may be made to Mercy Health Foundation Vanessa Fitzpatrick Fund, 2525 Cherry Street, Toledo, Ohio 43608.
Online condolences may be left at www.witzlershank.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020