Velda A. Stevens, 89, of Clearfield died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
She was born on April 7, 1930 in Snow Shoe, a daughter of the late Clarence and Edna (Royer) Valimont.
She was a member of Frenchville Ladies Auxillary. Velda enjoyed playing bingo.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Johnston and husband Douglas of Mahaffey; two grandchildren, Karen Johnston of Mahffey, and Brandon Johnston of Mahaffey; a great-grandson, Doug Taylor of Mahaffey; a brother, Eugene Valimont of Frenchville; a sister, Mary Lee Fulesday of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Bernard Valimont, Clyde Valimont, Richard Valimont, and Ronald Valimont; and five sisters, Ethel Dunlap, Violet Billotte, Marian Hess, Rita Graham, and Ruth Plubell.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Mary Catholic Church, Frenchville, on Wednesday at noon with the Rev. David A. Perry Jr. as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Frenchville.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday from 8-11 a.m.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019