GRAMPIAN - Velma J. Thomas, 90, formerly of Grampian, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.
She was born on June 23, 1930 in Grampian, a daughter of the late Dorsey and Augusta Bilger.
Mrs. Thomas was a homemaker, raising her daughter and helped work the family farm. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and was a member of Faith Bible Church, Lumber City.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Penick and husband Robert of Hebron, Ohio; two granddaughters, Amanda Griffith and husband Jon of Hebron, Ohio, and Sarah Hawk and husband Dan of Louisville, Kent.; two great-granddaughters, Lindsey and Lauren Griffith; a sister, Wilda McInturff of Johnstown; a sister-in-law, Norma Bilger of Grampian; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Hartfield; her second husband, Ken Thomas; and two brothers, Calvin and Donald Bilger.
There will be no public services observed at this time.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 270 Walker Dr., Suite 201-B, State College, PA 16801.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
