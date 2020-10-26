1/
VELMA J. (BILGER) THOMAS
1930 - 2020
GRAMPIAN - Velma J. Thomas, 90, formerly of Grampian, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.

She was born on June 23, 1930 in Grampian, a daughter of the late Dorsey and Augusta Bilger.

Mrs. Thomas was a homemaker, raising her daughter and helped work the family farm. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and was a member of Faith Bible Church, Lumber City.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Penick and husband Robert of Hebron, Ohio; two granddaughters, Amanda Griffith and husband Jon of Hebron, Ohio, and Sarah Hawk and husband Dan of Louisville, Kent.; two great-granddaughters, Lindsey and Lauren Griffith; a sister, Wilda McInturff of Johnstown; a sister-in-law, Norma Bilger of Grampian; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Hartfield; her second husband, Ken Thomas; and two brothers, Calvin and Donald Bilger.

There will be no public services observed at this time.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Association, 270 Walker Dr., Suite 201-B, State College, PA 16801.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-1281
