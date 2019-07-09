Services Strange & Weaver Funeral Service 171 Deer Creek Rd Morrisdale , PA 16858 (814) 342-2221 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Strange & Weaver Funeral Service 171 Deer Creek Rd Morrisdale , PA 16858 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Severin Roman Catholic Church, Drifting Resources More Obituaries for Velma Hanslovan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Velma V. (Volk) Hanslovan

1930 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email MORRSIDALE - Velma Virginia (Volk) Hanslovan, 88, of R.D. Morrisdale, died July 4, 2019 after a short illness.



Her husband of 56 years, James W. Hanslovan, preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2009. Her faith was Catholic.



Born July 27, 1930 at her homestead in Hawk Run, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Volk and Agnes (Havran) Volk.



She was the granddaughter of Steven Volk and Susie (Monchanko) Volk, and Joseph Havran and Clara (Swansinger) Havran. Her parents and grandparents were immigrants from Hungary/Austria (modern day Slovakia), and arrived in the United States up until 1907 when they settled in Hawk Run.



She was the eighth of ten children in her family - Mary Patrick, Steve Volk, Joseph Volk, Agnes (Peggy) Ostrovich, Cecelia Murarick, Olga Cebulko, Elizabeth (Betty) Butchko, Barbara Waslosky, who preceded her in death. One brother, Michael Volk survives. She has numerous nieces and nephews.



As soon as she reached the age of 16, she went to work in a sewing factory to support her family after her father was severely injured and disabled in a coal mine accident. At the age of 20, she became engaged to James W. Hanslovan of Grassflat, immediately prior to his being sent to war overseas in Korea. When he returned from combat duty in Korea in 1952, they were married.



As a homemaker with her beloved husband James who worked as a coal miner, they first lived in Kylertown, and then she and her husband built their home at R.D. Morrisdale. She and James had six children who all survive – James J. Hanslovan of Luthersburg, Gerald J. Hanslovan of Camp Hill, Ronald A. Hanslovan of DuBois, Diane R. Rogers of DuBois, Valerie C. Cowder of Morrisdale, and Amy S. Maggi of State College.



She is grandmother of 18 grandchildren, James M. Hanslovan, Jennifer A. Ramsey, Thomas M. Hanslovan, Kristina M. Brubaker, Kimberly S. Hanslovan, Jason G. Hanslovan, Ryan M. Hanslovan, Maria K. McCutchen, Ronald M. Hanslovan, Kayleen M. Hanslovan, Richard A. Hanslovan, Ashley M. Singh, James R. Pryde, Sarah J. Cowder, Larry E. Cowder, Katrina R. Cowder, Kyle J. Maggi, and Brook E. Maggi.



She is great-grandmother of 16 great-grandchildren, Kara C. Hanslovan, Molly M. Hanslovan, James J. Hanslovan, Benjamin M. Hanslovan, Lucia A. Hanslovan, Audrey S. Brubaker, Emma M. Brubaker, JoAnna G. Brubaker, Kate K. Brubaker, EmmaLynn F. Hanslovan, Steel S. McCutchen, Cora E. Hanslovan, Xander W. Hanslovan, Conor J. Singh, Nolan C. Singh, and Hadley A. Pride. Two additional great-grandchildren are expected soon, one in August (last name Pryde), and one in September (last name Hanslovan).



Our mother was a wonderful, loving, caring lady who was not only a mother to her children and grandchildren, but a friend as well. She was always pleasant with a smile on her face and an eagerness to serve and make anyone and everyone feel comfortable in her home. She beautified her home with an abundance of flowers that made everyone feel comfortable.



She was a faithful person who practiced the Catholic faith regularly and taught her children to do the same. She taught CCD and participated in the church choir. She enjoyed reading religious material and discussing it with her children. She and her faith were the foundation of her family. Her hobbies included gardening, Pirate baseball, traveling, shopping, lunch outings, day trips, interior design, and attending sporting events. Her personal enjoyment was her family and her flowers.



MOM and her Flowers!



So, when MOM looked at those flowers,



She was looking at God



For they bloomed in His sun



And grew in His sod



And each lovely flower



Was a "voice from above"



That whispered a message



Of Kindness and Love



For MOM felt in her heart,



and she knew you do, too,



That God speaks to us all



Through the kind things we do.



Our Mother was one with her flowers,



Full of love and kindness toward all.



Mom will be sadly missed by everyone who has ever known her.



The visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service in Morrisdale.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the next day at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 at the St. Severin Roman Catholic Church, Drifting, with the Rev. Fr. David A. Perry as celebrant.



Burial will follow at the Ss. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Cemetery, Grassflat. Published in The Progress from July 9 to July 10, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries