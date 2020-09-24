PHILIPSBURG - Verda Lou "Beddie" Tarbay, 83, of Philipsburg RD, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at her residence.



Born Aug. 1, 1937, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles "Bunt" and Violet Marie (Quick) Hilderbrand.



She married her beloved husband, Leonard Tarbay on April 12, 1958 in Winburne; he preceded her in death in 1996.



She is survived by her three daughters, Rene Tarbay, Michelle Tarbay and Annette Tarbay, all at home in Philipsburg; her brother, Jack Hilderbrand of Philipsburg; her sister, Saloma and her husband Ron Cartwright of Pardee.



Also surviving is her daughter Annette's fiancé, Dennis Eisenhauer of Winburne; her brother-in-law, Bill Walker of Hawk Run; and her sister-in-law, Millie (Tarbay) Harris of Troy.



Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings and their spouses, Jerry Hilderbrand, George (Esther) Hilderbrand, Mary (Joe) Chutko, Dorothy (Bill) Slother, all formerly of Philipsburg; Alice Walker, formerly of Hawk Run; and sister-in-law, Iva Lou Hilderbrand, formerly of Philipsburg.



Verda was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Philipsburg.



Including her husband and daughters, she too enjoyed camping and bluegrass country music. She belonged to the Forest County Music Association and played autoharp and sang in their family band. She enjoyed playing at festivals, churches and charity events, etc. and had many special friends at the Shiloh United Methodist Church, Shiloh where she and her family band played at many of their events.



She was a good hearted woman, kind and caring, who was loved and called mom and gram by many, and a loving and wonderful wife and mother. A woman of great faith, she was a blessing to many and will be missed and remembered always. "See you in the morning."



There will be no public visitation and funeral services will be private with the Rev. Fr. John Gibbons officiating.



A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.



She will be laid to rest at Philipsburg Cemetery, Philipsburg.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

