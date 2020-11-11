1/
VERNA A. (SOMERVILLE) FARMERY FRY
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VERNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHERRY TREE - Verna A. (Somerville) Farmery Fry, 89, of Cherry Tree, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from AristaCare at Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.

The daughter of Clarence and Sylvia (Brothers) Somerville, she was born on Sept. 20, 1931 in Cherry Tree.

Verna was a member of the Uniontown United Methodist Church.

She greatly enjoyed attending activities at the Mahaffey Senior Center. Her grandchildren fondly remember her as making the very best chocolate chip cookies you could ever wish to taste.

Verna is survived by her four grandchildren, Benjy Farmery and wife Shelly, Aaron Farmery and wife Shelly, Heidi Farmery and Cody Farmery; her four great-grandchildren, Ava, Kara, Landon and Willow Farmery; her brother, Darl Somerville; and her four sisters, Erma Grant,Lois Morley; Violet Lear and Jeanie McAndrew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Langford Farmery, Sr.; her husband, John Fry, Sr.; her son, Harold Farmery, Jr; her daughter-in-law, Helen Grace (Dumm) Farmery; three brothers, Cecil, Leroy and Larry Somerville; and her two sisters, Doris Bair and Rozella Westover.

A 1 p.m. graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the East Ridge Cemetery, Westover. Pastor Paul Demi will officiate.

In accordance with state COVID guidelines, please wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Uniontown United Methodist Church, c/o Randy Whited, 367 Steele Corner Rd., Northern Cambria, PA 15714.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale. Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Verna's guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd
18944 Rte 286 Hwy E
Hillsdale, PA 15746
(814) 743-6833
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved