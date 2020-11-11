CHERRY TREE - Verna A. (Somerville) Farmery Fry, 89, of Cherry Tree, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from AristaCare at Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.
The daughter of Clarence and Sylvia (Brothers) Somerville, she was born on Sept. 20, 1931 in Cherry Tree.
Verna was a member of the Uniontown United Methodist Church.
She greatly enjoyed attending activities at the Mahaffey Senior Center. Her grandchildren fondly remember her as making the very best chocolate chip cookies you could ever wish to taste.
Verna is survived by her four grandchildren, Benjy Farmery and wife Shelly, Aaron Farmery and wife Shelly, Heidi Farmery and Cody Farmery; her four great-grandchildren, Ava, Kara, Landon and Willow Farmery; her brother, Darl Somerville; and her four sisters, Erma Grant,Lois Morley; Violet Lear and Jeanie McAndrew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Langford Farmery, Sr.; her husband, John Fry, Sr.; her son, Harold Farmery, Jr; her daughter-in-law, Helen Grace (Dumm) Farmery; three brothers, Cecil, Leroy and Larry Somerville; and her two sisters, Doris Bair and Rozella Westover.
A 1 p.m. graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the East Ridge Cemetery, Westover. Pastor Paul Demi will officiate.
In accordance with state COVID guidelines, please wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Uniontown United Methodist Church, c/o Randy Whited, 367 Steele Corner Rd., Northern Cambria, PA 15714.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale. Please visit www.rairighfh.com
to sign Verna's guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.