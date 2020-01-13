|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Verna Brenish, 95, of Philipsburg, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Verna was born on Oct. 17, 1924, in Hawk Run, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Lefrovich) Brenish.
Verna was a graduate of the former Morris Township High School.
Verna worked in New Jersey during the early part of her career. However, she returned home to assist with taking care of her father. She spent the remainder of her working career employed with the former (North) Philipsburg General Cigar plant.
Verna was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Hawk Run.
She is survived by one daughter, Joyce, of Punxsutawney; one brother, William and his wife, Carol, of Elysburg; and numerous other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by six sisters, Mary Ducar, Anna Scheck, Betty Brenish, Helen Cole, Margaret Wojtowich and Sophie Clark Miller; and six brothers, John Jr., Andrew, George, Peter, Michael, and Edward Brenish.
A Panikhida will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Fr. Peter Benyo, officiating.
Visitation will be on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery, Hawk Run.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020