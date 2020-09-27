Verna Jean Thompson, 87, of Clearfield died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1933 in Glen Richey, a daughter of the late Maurice 'Dutch' and Olive (Peoples) Haney.
Verna worked at Brody's for 25 years, and then opened her own clothing store, V.I.P., which she owned for 10 years. She then retired at 60 years old to take care of her grandchildren.
She lived for her swimming pool, where she spent time with family and friends daily. When she wasn't hanging out by the pool, she liked to travel in her spare time. To have known Verna throughout her life was a joy that can't be replaced. She was dedicated not just to her kids, but all of her nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters, brother, friends, many family members on the Haney and Thompson side. She never had a bad word to say about anyone and was considered the matriarch of the family due to her role in keeping family gatherings always ongoing.
Her working mannerism in Brody's or the VIP store kept people in laughter and honesty in how the clothes actually looked on the individuals and people loved her for that. Her Bridge and Domino games, which she played at the drop of the hat was one of her greatest times, and she had lots of players that she beat most of the time, she took it seriously. Her humor when it came to cleaning, cooking, dancing, jokes, family fun had you on the floor laughing many times.
Verna's pleasure of singing, dancing and talking with her family kept her going until the end. Her favorite song to the kids was 'You Are My Sunshine' and when she was out for a good time, she always had the band play and she sang "Won't you come home Bill Bailey" and finished with "Bye Bye Black Bird" and always a standing ovation. Verna's humor will continue to live on through several of her children. If you didn't know her, you would have loved her like many, many did. Verna will be missed dearly by many and she leaves many, many memories that will live on through many stories to come at future family/friend gatherings.
She is survived by her five children, Richard M. Thompson and wife Melissa, Vicki Jo Lansberry and husband Dusty, Joni Forman and husband Michael, Mark A. Thompson, and Mary Kay Thomas and husband William; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Shirey and husband Ardell; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard S. Thompson; her son, Michael Dee Thompson; her sister, Joanne Wisor; and her brother, Jerry Haney.
A memorial service will be held at the Clearfield Alliance Church on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Dr. Duane A. White officiating.
Interment will be at Thompson Cemetery, Glen Richey.
Friends will be received at the church on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 from 1-3 p.m.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 30 4th Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833.
