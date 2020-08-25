1/1
Vernon Eugene Ibberson
In loving memory of our brother, Vernon Eugene Ibberson, I am saddened to announce his passing on Aug. 17, 2020. Vernon had a laugh, smile and an angel for all that he knew.

Vernon passed away 9:30 p.m. at the UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital in Pittsburgh at the age of 55. A continuing battle with his many illnesses finally took his last breath, but not his spirit which will live with us forever. RIP Brother!

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Ethel Jean Moyer Ibberson, and daughter, Venessa.

He is survived by his three brothers, Tracy, Dorsey and Tom; and his two sisters, Bobbi Jo and Tawana Jean. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whose presence always brightened his day.

For the last seven years, Vernon had lived at Lane Care Nursing home in Punxsutawney and the Grove at Latrobe in Latrobe before becoming hospitalized on Feb. 22 this year.

He was a loving father, brother and uncle.

At Vernon's request, there will be no viewing or visitation.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mccabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
7246942789
