OSCEOLA MILLS - Vickie K. Harris, 67, of Osceola Mills, died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born on June 22, 1953 in Altoona, she was the daughter of Wanda (Bennett) Lovell Notestine and the late Wilson Lovell.
She married John Harris, Jr. on July 29, 2001 at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madera; he survives at home.
She was a member of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madera.
Vickie was a retired oncology RN. She was a 1971 graduate of the Bellwood High School and graduated from Penn State University with a RN, OCN, BSN.
In addition to her mother and husband she is survived by one daughter, Brandy Lovell of Osceola Mills; and one sister, Sherry Lovell of Altoona.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Madera, the Rev. Fr. David Lewis officiating.
Burial will be at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 701 Lingle St., Osceola Mills.
Panikhida will be held on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, c/o Salley Sidorick, 150 Mount Zion Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830.
