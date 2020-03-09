Home

PA Simple Cremation
113 N Third Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(888) 602-7976
VICTOR R. SHEPARDSON


1939 - 2020
VICTOR R. SHEPARDSON Obituary
Victor R. Shepardson went into the presence of his Savior on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 81.

He was born in Johnson City, N.Y. on Feb. 3, 1939 to and Ivan and Lily Shepardson.

He is predeceased by his parents; a brother and a step-granddaughter; and is survived by his wife, Faith (Honey), whom he loved dearly and called her his blessing.

He is also survived by two sisters, Joan Andrew (Ray), and Joy Newton (Gary); three children, Victor Shepardson, Jr., John Shepardson and wife Suzy, and Sharon Blevins and husband Steve; two step-children, Thomas Maney and wife Jan, and Sandra Thurston and husband Wesley. He was blessed with several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1959, and obtaining a pilot's license, Victor started his own successful concrete/construction company that he worked at for many years. He retired in 1997.

He was a talented mechanic and avid antique engine enthusiast and especially loved restoring old Fords. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. His desire was to serve Jesus and share the gospel with others.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public services.

PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
