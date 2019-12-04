|
|
VINCENT S. MARCINKO
PHILIPSBURG - Vincent Scott Marcinko, 35, of Philipsburg, passed away in 2019.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1983, a son of Cindy J. Smeal of Philipsburg and the late Richard Paul Marcinko.
Also surviving are his sons, Evin, Noah and Drake Marcinko; his brothers, Robert J. Bressler and Thomas H. Johnson; a sister, Marsha M. Bressler; and many friends.
Vincent was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School. He loved fishing, camping and his three sons.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Centre Hill Grange, Morrisdale.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests cards be given to the family at the grange.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019