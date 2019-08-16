|
Vincent Wilson Ballarotto, 86, of Clearfield, and formerly of Ansonville, died Aug. 14, 2019.
He was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Mahaffey, the son of Vincent and Lucy M. (Trape) Ballarotto.
He worked as a self-employed Woodsman.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Vincent II and Mihaela Ballarotto, of Columbia, MD; son, David Ballarotto of Pittsburgh; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Tony Waslosky of Grampian; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Alan Lash of Curwensville, daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Bernard Oravec of State Collage; brother, Lougi Ballarotto; brother, Frank and Linda Ballarotto, both of LaJose; brother, Alexander Ballarotto of Smoke Run; brother, Rudalph Ballarotto of Berwensdale; sister and brother in-law, "Linda" Caroline and Martin Miller of Vienna, VA; brother-in-law and wife, William and Jane Peterson; sister-in-law and husband, Nancy and Bernard Mann, both of Irvona; granddaughters, Courtney Holes, Jennifer Hamilton, Erica Ballarotto, Kylie Dixon; grandsons, Justin Hamilton, Jake Waslosky; great-grandchildren, Gavin Wood, Riley and Janelle King, Aubrey Hamilton and Garrett Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Charlotte (Peterson) Ballarotto; in-laws, Earl and Helen Peterson; sister in-law, Patricia Ballarotto; sister-in-law, Shirley McCoy; and brother-in-law, Robert Peterson.
Friends will be received Friday, Aug 16 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.
Services will be held at funeral home at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, with Pastor Gary Jewart officiating.
Interment will follow in the Fruit Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019