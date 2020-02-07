|
|
Violet C. Maines, 92, of Clearfield, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Jan. 27, 1928 in Shiloh, she was a daughter of the late Arnold Orr Timblin and Rose (Bennett) Timblin.
She worked for Helpmates for 12 years and Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for 12 years. Additionally, she was a member of the Clearfield Alliance Church and past member of the 3rd Ward Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Maines enjoyed volunteering at the Clearfield Area of Aging a few times a week and did this up until this year.
Survivors include four children: Carol Fournia and husband Peter of Rochester, NY, Fred Maines and his wife Patricia of Clearfield, Braden Maines of Lebanon, and Blaine Maines and his wife Jean of Clearfield; nine grandchildren: Veronica Peterson, Elizabeth Kuminsky, Katherine Kremer-Eismann, Jayson Allen Maines, Nicholas Patrick Maines, Joshua Maines, Bradley Maines, Melissa Maines-Sopic and Catherine Maines; and 12 great-grandchildren: Sherrie Peterson, Travis Peterson, Cameron Kremer, Chloe Kremer, Max Eismann, Jake Eismann, Ian Kuminsky, Ana Kusminsky, Sadie Maines, Ella Sopic, Benson Sopic, and Ryder.
She was the last member of her generation.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frederick Maines, whom she married May 19, 1945 and who passed away on Dec. 12, 1961; two brothers, Robert Timblin and Arnold Timblin; and one sister, Anna Belle Maines.
Per Mrs. Maines wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Online contributions and condolences may be made at www.bennettandhouser.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020