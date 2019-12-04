|
GRAMPIAN - Virginia L. "Ginny" Bogart, 73, of Grampian, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born July 30, 1946 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of William H. and Ural Alfaretta (Middleton) O'Dell.
Mrs. Bogart had worked for IBM and Endicott Johnson Shoe Company. She was Baptist by faith.
Surviving is her husband George Bogart whom she wed on Aug. 15, 1987. She is also survived by a son, David Williamson of DuBois; two stepdaughters, Paula and Jackie Bogart, both of New York; eight step-grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters, Orville O'Dell and wife Jean, Charles O'Dell and Emily Lentz all of Curwensville; Albert O'Dell of North Carolina; and Rebecca Gorsline of Sayre.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Williamson; her parents; and four brothers, Dan, David, James and Edward O'Dell.
There will be no public visitation or services.
Contributions may be made to the family in care of the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc., 300 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019