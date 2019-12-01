|
|
Virginia L. "Sis" Jordan, 76, of Clearfield, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
She was born on March 21, 1943 in Clearfield, the daughter of the late Leslie "Muckle" Stevens and Josephine (Stone) Stevens. On April 13, 1963 she married Terry "Butch" Jordan, he survives.
Retired, Sis worked as a seamstress at Nevski in Philipsburg, Kurtz Brothers and did personal house cleaning.
She was a member of Gospel Chapel Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, sewing and fishing. Sis had an outgoing personality and enjoyed getting together with family and friends to socialize.
Sis is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Terry "Butch" Jordan of Clearfield; a daughter, Teri Jo Suhoney and her husband Jamie of Industry; six grandchildren: Emma, Christopher, Leanne, Annabelle, Faith and Jeremiah.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy Probeck.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor W. Lee Casher officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Gospel Chapel Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019