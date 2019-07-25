|
LECONTES MILLS - Virginia L. Millward, 69, of LeContes Mills, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home.
Born on April 6, 1950 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late David and Charlotte Harriet (Miles) Millward.
She married Janet (Martell) Cole who survives at home.
She was of the United Methodist faith.
She was a retired secretary for Charles Nevasky & Company in Philipsburg. She graduated from the Philipsburg-Osceola Mills High School and was a graduate of the Penn State University in accounting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.
Along with her spouse she was survived by two daughters, Bobbie Jo Cole of Grassflat and Tammy Cole of Drifting; and three grandchildren, Alexis, Gabriel and Steven.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Congress Hill United Methodist Church in LeContes Mills with Pastor Robert Henry officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Penn Highlands Health Care, c/o Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospice, 204 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from July 25 to July 26, 2019