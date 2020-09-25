OSCEOLA MILLS - Virginia M. "Ginny" Roach, 83, of Osceola Mills, died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at her home.
Born on Feb. 24, 1937 in Sandy Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Hannah (Meek) Bryan. She married David A. Roach on May 3, 1958 in Winchester, VA: he preceded her in death on March 15, 2002.
She was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Sandy Ridge.
In her early years she was employed by General Cigar. Later she worked at the former Philipsburg State General Hospital until its closing. She retired from SCI Houtzdale where she was the switchboard operator. After retiring, she continued to work as a care giver in the homes of friends that would call her to take care of their loved ones. She was a very kind and compassionate lady, always giving of herself. Above all, she loved her family over everything else and raised her granddaughter, Hannah, until a few months ago when she could no longer do it. Ginny (as she was known to her friends) loved to cook and bake. She was known for making the best fudge and would make it for anybody that asked her to. She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, George Bryan.
She is survived by: one daughter, Vickie Henry of Sandy Ridge; two sons, Richard E. Roach of Osceola Mills, and Brian W. Roach and his companion Virginia Walls of Osceola Mills; one sister, Connie McCarthy and her husband Frank of Summerville, NJ; two brothers, Richard Bryan and his wife Terri of Seattle, WA and Donald Bryan and his wife Catherine of Shenandoah Valley, VA; three grandchildren, Elliott Henry, Brendan Roach and Hannah Villers.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Stephen Durr officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Memorial contributions may be made to: 365 Hospice, 119 South Main St., Carroltown, PA 15722.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.