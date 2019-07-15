LANCASTER - Virginia "Ginny" Maurey, 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Lititz.



She was the wife of James E. Maurey, Jr., with whom she shared 71 years of marriage.



Born in Clearfield, Ginny was the daughter of the late Lonzie E. and Genevieve (Henchbarger) Murray.



Upon graduation from Clearfield High School, Ginny was accepted into the United States Cadet Nurse Corps and trained at Mercy Hospital in Johnstown to become a registered nurse during World War II.



She served as an RN at Clearfield Hospital, Bellefonte Hospital, and Lancaster General Hospital, where she also was a nursing school instructor.



After retiring from nursing, Ginny worked in sales at the former Showcase of Fashions in downtown Lancaster, a position she held into her late 80s.



Ginny will be dearly missed as wife and high school sweetheart to her husband, Jim, as loving mother to her daughter, Jamie, and son-in-law, Joseph M. Kiernan, as well as beloved grandmother to her grandson, Joseph J.M. Kiernan. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.



She was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Moravian Manor and Masonic Village Hospice for the care, comfort, and support they provided.



The interment will be private.



Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.



Groff Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 West Orange St., Lancaster is in charge of arrangements.