Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Groffs Family Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
528 W Orange St
Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 394-5300
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Maurey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Ginny" (Murray) Maurey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia "Ginny" (Murray) Maurey Obituary
LANCASTER - Virginia "Ginny" Maurey, 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Lititz.

She was the wife of James E. Maurey, Jr., with whom she shared 71 years of marriage.

Born in Clearfield, Ginny was the daughter of the late Lonzie E. and Genevieve (Henchbarger) Murray.

Upon graduation from Clearfield High School, Ginny was accepted into the United States Cadet Nurse Corps and trained at Mercy Hospital in Johnstown to become a registered nurse during World War II.

She served as an RN at Clearfield Hospital, Bellefonte Hospital, and Lancaster General Hospital, where she also was a nursing school instructor.

After retiring from nursing, Ginny worked in sales at the former Showcase of Fashions in downtown Lancaster, a position she held into her late 80s.

Ginny will be dearly missed as wife and high school sweetheart to her husband, Jim, as loving mother to her daughter, Jamie, and son-in-law, Joseph M. Kiernan, as well as beloved grandmother to her grandson, Joseph J.M. Kiernan. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.

She was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Moravian Manor and Masonic Village Hospice for the care, comfort, and support they provided.

The interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.

Please visit Ginny's Memorial Page at www.thegroffs.com

Groff Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 West Orange St., Lancaster is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now